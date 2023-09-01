Wildfires blazing in California forests, hurricanes washing away homes along the coasts, tornados knocking down businesses — America has a long history of documented natural disasters that have razed buildings, leveled towns and left a heartbreaking path of destruction in its wake.

24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the worst natural disaster in every state based on data from government sources that evaluated the weather event that caused the highest number of fatalities in each state. According to the site, natural disasters are increasing each year, stating:

"American weather continues to become more volatile. In 2018, there were 14 weather events that each caused over $1 billion in damage. And in many parts of the country, these weather events could become even more destructive because global warming... ."

The worst natural disaster in Georgia history was the Sea Islands Hurricane in August 1893, that caused over 2,000 fatalities. Another natural disaster that caused a lot of destruction was the Atlanta flood in 2009, which drenched the area with between 10 and 20 inches of rain in less than 24 hours on September 20-21, according to the National Weather Service.

