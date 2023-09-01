Wildfires blazing in forests, hurricanes washing away homes along the coasts, tornados knocking down businesses — America has a long history of documented natural disasters that have razed buildings, leveled towns and left a heartbreaking path of destruction in its wake.

24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the worst natural disaster in every state based on data from government sources that evaluated the weather event that caused the highest number of fatalities in each state. According to the site, natural disasters are increasing each year, stating:

"American weather continues to become more volatile. In 2018, there were 14 weather events that each caused over $1 billion in damage. And in many parts of the country, these weather events could become even more destructive because global warming... ."

The worst natural disaster in Tennessee history was the Southern United States Tornado Outbreak in March 1952 that left 67 people dead across several southern states. Another event that the site considered among the worst in state history was the Nashville Tornado in 1933 that, according to the National Weather Service, killed 11 people.

Check out the full report at 24/7 Wall St. to read up on the worst natural disasters around the country.