'Barbie' Premiere: See Today's Biggest Stars Work The Pink Carpet

By Rebekah Gonzalez

July 10, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

We're about 2 weeks away from one of the most anticipated theatrical releases of the year! On Sunday night (July 9th), the stars of Barbie, as well as today's hottest pop stars, actors, and celebrities, attended the movie's Los Angeles premiere.

Instead of a red carpet, the Barbie premiere, of course, used a pink carpet and it brought out superstars like Nicki Minaj, Billie Eilish, H.E.R., and Dua Lipa in a jaw-dropping shimmery dress that left nothing to the imagination. As for Barbie herself, Margot Robbie threw it all the way back to the 1960s to recreate the glamorous "Solo in the Spotlight Barbie." Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken, wore a dusty pink suit and accessorized with a Barbie-font necklace with the letter "E" for his wife Eva Mendes and the sweet gesture had Twitter swooning.

While speaking with the Hollywood Reporter, Robbie revealed that the creator of Barbie, Ruth Handler, makes an appearance in the movie and their hands touch like God and Adam in Michaelangelo's "The Creation of Adam."

Barbie hits theaters on Friday, July 21st.

1 of 31
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-BARBIE
Margot Robbie and Ryan Reynolds
Photo: Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images
2 of 31
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-BARBIE
Margot Robbie
Photo: Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images
3 of 31
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-BARBIE
Ryan Reynolds
Photo: Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images
4 of 31
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-BARBIE
Dua Lipa
Photo: Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images
5 of 31
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-BARBIE
Dua Lipa
Photo: Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images
6 of 31
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-BARBIE
Dua Lipa
Photo: Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images
7 of 31
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-BARBIE
Nicki Minaj
Photo: Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images
8 of 31
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-BARBIE
Billie Eilish
Photo: Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images
9 of 31
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-BARBIE
Ashley Graham
Photo: Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images
10 of 31
World Premiere Of "Barbie" - Arrivals
Simu Liu and Allison Hsu
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
11 of 31
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-BARBIE
Issa Rae
Photo: Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images
12 of 31
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-BARBIE
Karol G
Photo: Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images
13 of 31
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-BARBIE
Greta Gerwig
Photo: Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images
14 of 31
World Premiere Of "Barbie" - Arrivals
Ava Max
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
15 of 31
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-BARBIE
Kate McKinnon
Photo: Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images
16 of 31
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-BARBIE
Gal Gadot
Photo: Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images
17 of 31
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-BARBIE
Hari Nef
Photo: Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images
18 of 31
World Premiere Of "Barbie" - Arrivals
Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
19 of 31
World Premiere Of "Barbie" - Arrivals
Alana Haim, Danielle Haim and Este Haim
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
20 of 31
World Premiere Of "Barbie" - Arrivals
Michael Cera
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
21 of 31
World Premiere Of "Barbie" - Arrivals
Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
22 of 31
World Premiere Of "Barbie" - Arrivals
Dove Cameron
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
23 of 31
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-BARBIE
Ariana Greenblatt
Photo: Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images
24 of 31
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-BARBIE
Kiersey Clemons
Photo: Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images
25 of 31
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-BARBIE
Shay Mitchell
Photo: Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images
26 of 31
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-BARBIE
Christina Hall
Photo: Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images
27 of 31
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-BARBIE
Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley
Photo: Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images
28 of 31
World Premiere Of "Barbie" - Arrivals
Alexandra Shipp and Ana Cruz Kayne
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
29 of 31
World Premiere Of "Barbie" - Arrivals
Mychal-Bella Bowman
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
30 of 31
World Premiere Of "Barbie" - Arrivals
Patrick Ta
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
31 of 31
World Premiere Of "Barbie" - Arrivals
Liv Morgan
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
