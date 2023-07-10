'Barbie' Premiere: See Today's Biggest Stars Work The Pink Carpet

We're about 2 weeks away from one of the most anticipated theatrical releases of the year! On Sunday night (July 9th), the stars of Barbie, as well as today's hottest pop stars, actors, and celebrities, attended the movie's Los Angeles premiere.

Instead of a red carpet, the Barbie premiere, of course, used a pink carpet and it brought out superstars like Nicki Minaj, Billie Eilish, H.E.R., and Dua Lipa in a jaw-dropping shimmery dress that left nothing to the imagination. As for Barbie herself, Margot Robbie threw it all the way back to the 1960s to recreate the glamorous "Solo in the Spotlight Barbie." Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken, wore a dusty pink suit and accessorized with a Barbie-font necklace with the letter "E" for his wife Eva Mendes and the sweet gesture had Twitter swooning.

While speaking with the Hollywood Reporter, Robbie revealed that the creator of Barbie, Ruth Handler, makes an appearance in the movie and their hands touch like God and Adam in Michaelangelo's "The Creation of Adam."

Barbie hits theaters on Friday, July 21st.