Real-Life 'Barbie World' To Open In Arizona Next Year

Glendale is about to get a lot more pink! According to Travel & Leisure, Mattel plans to open their first ever Mattel Adventure Park in 2024, giving fans the opportunity to literally step into Barbie's world, and into the lives of their favorite toys. A section of the park will be Barbie-themed, and will celebrate "iconic American toy brands" throughout the years. Mattel Adventure Park will feature a giant Barbie beach house with a one-of-a-kind Dream Closet Experience.

Guests will be able to tour Barbie's Flying Theatre where video will shuffle through the endless careers that barbie has held since being created in 1959. A signature pink beverage will be available for guests to sip on as they walk around Barbie's house greeting all of the Barbie and Ken's of the world.

In addition to Barbie's house, the park will feature other iconic brands such as Hot Wheels, Thomas & Friends, and more. Guests will be able to ride the rollercoasters built throughout various sections of the park, designed with every age in mind. Those that do not enjoy thrill rides can sign-up for a round of mini-golf modeled after UNO and Pictionary, or enjoy a game of laser tag in the "4,5000 square foot state-of-the-art arena." The 9-acre park's opening date has yet to be officially announced, but is expected to conclude sometime next year.