Doja Cat's 'Paint The Town Red' Breaks A Major Record

The track was released in early August as the lead single for her fourth full-length studio album Scarlet. The accompanying music video, which was dropped the same day the song was put out, gained traction for its surrealism-inspired visuals and shocking content as the storyline involves the 27-year-old artist navigating her way through hell alongside interesting company including the devil and the grim reaper.

Doja Cat has earned an MTV Video Music Awards nomination for the category Song of Summer for the catchy tune and its innovative music video.

Another accomplishment could be right around the corner for the star as well as she is expected to receive her first-ever U.K. number one single for "Paint The Town Red." The only competition standing in the way of her gaining this title is Olivia Rodrigo with "Vampire" at number two with merely 1,000 chart units behind, Taylor Swift with "Cruel Sumer at number three, Billie Eilish with her previous number one "What Was I Made For?" at number four and Peggy Gou with "(It Goes Like) Nanana" at number five.

Scarlet will drop on September 22.