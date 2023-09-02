Beyoncé's L.A. show of her high-grossing Renaissance tour at the SoFi stadium on Friday night was filled with the energetic BeyHive, some of who are the biggest stars in the world!

The first of the three sold out shows at the Inglewood venue was destined to be a standout one regardless because prior to the performance, the pop icon requested attendees to rock their "most fabulous silver fashions" in honor of her upcoming 42nd birthday on Monday.

Some of the celebrities in the audience who wore their most stylish platinum ensembles include Gabrielle Union, Kelly Rowland, Issa Rae and Tracee Ellis Ross.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were also spotted at the event. The couple watched the show from the comfort of a private box with a view of the entire stadium.

Pedro Pascal and Sarah Paulson were seen enjoying what Beyoncé was delivering, too, and, as usual, the seasoned singer brought her A game to the stage.

Before the concert's opening, Beyoncé shared a few sweet words with her supporters,

"Y’all have helped me make my dreams come true, and I thank you. I love you so much. I don’t take this for granted. Every day I get on this stage, I thank God for one more show, one more day I’m able to do what I love."