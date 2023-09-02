Miley Cyrus Posts New TikTok Video About Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth

Multi-talented superstar Miley Cyrus left fans speechless on Friday when she shared a TikTok video about the undeniable chemistry between her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth and herself during the filming of the 2010 big screen flick The Last Song.

It was on the set of the romance movie, which was an adaptation of a Nicholas Sparks novel of the same time, that the pair met and began dating.

Cyrus revealed her thoughts about their young love to her followers,

"I think one of the elements that made that movie feel so special was it was watching two very young people fall in love with each other, which was happening in real time and real life. So the chemistry was undeniable, and that was the beginning of a long, 10-year relationship."

The power couple got engaged for the first time in 2012 followed by a series of breakups and reunions.

Eventually, they tied the knot in December 2018, but, unfortunately, their love story wouldn't see a happy ending when Hemsworth filed for divorce in August 2019.

Their separation was finalized in January 2020.

Cyrus has been posting TikTok videos reflecting on her past, both her highs and her lows in both her professional and personal lives, as a part of a series she created alongside the rollout of her latest single "Used To Be Young."