Miley Cyrus Reacts To Photo Of Her Hanging With Taylor Swift & Demi Lovato
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 1, 2023
Miley Cyrus has shared a new part of her ongoing "Used To Be Young" series on TikTok. In the video shared on Thursday, August 31st, the singer looks back at an iconic photo showing her walking with her Hannah Montana costar Emily Osment, Taylor Swift, and Demi Lovato. "This picture has become a meme," she shared. "Where it says: 'Be the Miley of your friend group,'" referring to her laid-back attire amid her friends' dresses and heels.
Miley went on to reveal the backstory around the photo, recalling that they were all headed to The Cheesecake Factory after attending the Grammys. "Me, Emily, Taylor Swift, and Demi Lovato are going to the Cheesecake Factory," Miley smiled. "These are some classy ladies."
@mileycyrus
Used To Be Young (Series) - PART 19♬ Used To Be Young - Miley Cyrus
The "Flowers" singer also said the photo made one thing about her very clear. "If you guys didn't know I was bisexual from this damn picture, I don't know what's wrong with you," Miley said. "What?" she told the people behind the camera. "I mean, hello! Look at them!"
On the previous "Used to Be Young" video, Miley recalled sharing the stage with Rihanna and Beyoncé at a benefit show back in 2008. "What I remember most from doing this performance is I was standing in between two of the biggest legends and icons that I was looking up to at the time and they treated me like a little sister the entire time," Miley fondly remembered. "They were being really sweet."
