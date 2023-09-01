Miley Cyrus has shared a new part of her ongoing "Used To Be Young" series on TikTok. In the video shared on Thursday, August 31st, the singer looks back at an iconic photo showing her walking with her Hannah Montana costar Emily Osment, Taylor Swift, and Demi Lovato. "This picture has become a meme," she shared. "Where it says: 'Be the Miley of your friend group,'" referring to her laid-back attire amid her friends' dresses and heels.

Miley went on to reveal the backstory around the photo, recalling that they were all headed to The Cheesecake Factory after attending the Grammys. "Me, Emily, Taylor Swift, and Demi Lovato are going to the Cheesecake Factory," Miley smiled. "These are some classy ladies."