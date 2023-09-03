DJ Khaled Opens Beyoncé's ‘Renaissance Tour’ In L.A. With All-Star Lineup

The next night, September 2, also featured a slew of rap stars who came through to support Khaled during his opening set. He started off with YG and Big Sean, who performed their song "Big Bank." Sean stuck around to perform "Dance (A$$)" and "I Don't F**k With You." Khaled also brought out Florida's own Doechii to perform "What It Is (Block Boy)" and O.T. Genesis to belt out "Cut It" and "Everybody Mad." Roddy Ricch made his return to Club Renaissance followed by Lil Durk.



Khaled announced his opening set last week just a few days before he hit the stage. It's not his first time opening up for Mrs. Carter either. Khaled served as the opening act for JAY-Z and Beyoncé's "On The Run II Tour" back in 2018. Check out more scenes from Khaled's opening sets at the Renaissance Tour in Los Angeles below.