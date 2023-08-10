DJ Khaled Debuts His New Song With Lil Baby, Future & Lil Uzi Vert

DJ Khaled is celebrating Hip-Hop's birthday by dropping his new banger, and iHeartRadio's latest World Premiere.



On Friday, August 11, the Miami-based artist delivered his new song "Supposed To Be Loved" featuring Future, Lil Baby and Lil Uzi Vert. The upbeat banger has Pluto, Wham and Uzi dropping fresh verses over a sample of Michael Jackson's "P.Y.T." "Supposed To Be Loved" is the first single off his upcoming 14th studio album Til Next Time.



"And the day I decide to walk away from the game you’re gonna know that very moment that you were witnessing the greatest to ever do it," Khaled wrote on Instagram. "So no this ain’t goodbye…it’s TIL NEXT TIME."