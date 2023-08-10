DJ Khaled Debuts His New Song With Lil Baby, Future & Lil Uzi Vert
By Tony M. Centeno
August 11, 2023
DJ Khaled is celebrating Hip-Hop's birthday by dropping his new banger, and iHeartRadio's latest World Premiere.
On Friday, August 11, the Miami-based artist delivered his new song "Supposed To Be Loved" featuring Future, Lil Baby and Lil Uzi Vert. The upbeat banger has Pluto, Wham and Uzi dropping fresh verses over a sample of Michael Jackson's "P.Y.T." "Supposed To Be Loved" is the first single off his upcoming 14th studio album Til Next Time.
"And the day I decide to walk away from the game you’re gonna know that very moment that you were witnessing the greatest to ever do it," Khaled wrote on Instagram. "So no this ain’t goodbye…it’s TIL NEXT TIME."
"🤲🏽 Next chapter," he continued. "Next blessing. Next level. Onward. This is my biggest album. I feel it. The recording process has been UNBELIEVABLE 🤯and I cant wait to share it with the world 🌎."
This is DJ Khaled's first single since he dropped his GOD DID album almost one year ago. The Grammy nominated artist included hit songs like "Staying Alive" featuring Drake and Lil Baby, "Party" with Quavo and the late TakeOff plus more. The title track, which features JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend and Fridayy, went on to earn several Grammy nominations. All six artists teamed up to perform the song live for the first time at the 2023 Grammy Awards earlier this year.
"Supposed To Be Loved" comes after Future, Baby and Uzi all released popular albums. Future's I NEVER LIKED YOU racked up several nominations and took home the award for Best Melodic Rap Performance. Meanwhile, Lil Baby is currently on tour for his It's Only Me album, and Lil Uzi Vert is still riding the wave from his No. 1 album Pink Tape.
Listen to DJ Khaled's new song "Supposed To Be Loved" below.