Did These Posters Just Confirm An *NSYNC Reunion?

Last month, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Timberlake's former bandmates "are expected to have surprise roles" in the new movie. If *NSYNC in fact reunited for a new song, it'll be their first since the 2001 single "Girlfriend."

Earlier this year, Bass opened up about the possibility of a reunion. "I think it just has to be the right time; we all have to be inspired in the moment," he said. "But I do think the world needs something again from *NSYNC. I always feel bad that there was no ending, because we didn’t have a final show, we didn’t have a final tour, because we didn’t know it was the final days."

"We owe it to the fans to give them something at some point," he added.