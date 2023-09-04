Giants, Daniel Jones Agree To Restructured Contract

The New York Giants and quarterback Daniel Jones have reportedly agreed to a restructured contract, converting $8.42 million of his base salary into a signing bonus, which will free up significant cap space, a source with knowledge of the move told ESPN's Field Yates Monday (September 4) morning.

"The Giants have restructured the contract of QB Daniel Jones, converting $8.42M of his base salary into a signing bonus and creating $6.315M in cap space, per source," Yates wrote on his X account.

Jones signed a four-year, $160 million deal, which included $35 million in and would incentives and pay the former first-round pick $82 million over the first two years of the contract, in March.