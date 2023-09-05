Beyoncé Celebrates Her Birthday On Stage With Diana Ross & Kendrick Lamar

"Thank you so much," Beyoncé said joyfully. "You are so amazing. This is the legendary Diana Ross. There would be no me without you. Thank you so much for all of your sacrifices and your beauty and your grace. Thank you for opening doors for me."



Beyoncé and Ross have known each other for years. While on stage, the iconic singer had mentioned the time when Beyoncé sang "Happy Birthday" to her on her 75th birthday back in 2019. Ross told Bey that she wanted to return the favor.



"You sang 'Happy Birthday' to me so I wanted to sing it to you," Ross said as she held the Renaissance singer's hand.



The "Renaissance World Tour" is set to continue for the rest of the month before it concludes in Kansas City on October 1. Check out other scenes from her last night in Los Angeles below.