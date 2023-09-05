Bob Barker's Official Cause Of Death Determined

Longtime The Price Is Right host Bob Barker's death was caused by Alzheimer's disease, according to a death certificate obtained by TMZ on Tuesday (September 5).

Barker, 99, had never publicly addressed his battle with the disease and it's unclear when he was diagnosed, however, the documents state that it came "years" before his death last month. The longtime animal activist had previously urged fans to go vegetarian in an effort to help prevent the onset of Alzheimer's disease on behalf of PETA in 2013.

Barker died "peacefully" the age of 99 at his Los Angeles home on August 26, a representative confirmed to TMZ at the time.