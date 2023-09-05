California Restaurant Named Among The Best Seafood Restaurants In The World

What better place to enjoy a heaping plate of the best seafood than at one of the top 10 places to order seafood in the whole world?

According to a list compiled by Ocean Insider, the best seafood in California can be found at Swan Oyster Depot located in San Francisco. Swan Oyster Depot was also named the 10th best seafood restaurant in the entire world. Other U.S. spots on the list include Marea and Le Bernardin in New York City.

Here's what Ocean Insider had to say about the best seafood restaurant in the entire state:

"Swan Oyster Depot is a seafood restaurant located in San Francisco, California, and it is known for its fresh and high-quality seafood, as well as its casual and bustling atmosphere. The restaurant has been in operation for over 100 years, and it is a San Francisco institution, loved by locals and visitors alike. Swan Oyster Depot’s menu features a variety of seafood dishes, including oysters, clams, crab, and shrimp, all sourced from local waters and prepared with simple and classic techniques. The restaurant is particularly famous for its crab and shrimp cocktails, as well as its clam chowder and crab louie salad. In addition to its exceptional seafood, Swan Oyster Depot is also known for its lively and communal atmosphere, with a small and intimate dining room that is always busy, creating a unique and authentic dining experience."

For a continued list of the best places to order seafood around the globe visit theoceaninsider.com.