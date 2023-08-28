Two California Hotels Named Among The 'Most Beautiful' In The US

What is the name of the most beautiful hotel that you've ever stayed at, and what set your stay over the top? A little extra luxury goes a long way, especially if accompanied by stunning views, the opportunity to relax, and good company.

According to a list compiled by Trips To Discover, the most beautiful hotels in California are the Ritz-Carlton in Half Moon Bay and the Post Ranch Inn in Big Sur. These properties are known for providing not only a place to sleep, but a one-of-a-kind experience that guests will cherish for a lifetime.

Here's what Trips To Discover had to say about the two most beautiful hotels in California:

Ritz-Carlton Half Moon Bay

"With one of the best hotel views in the U.S., Ritz-Carlton Half Moon Bay sits atop a bluff overlooking the Pacific, treating guests to incredible vistas of the ocean while being just a short drive from big-city attractions in San Francisco. Or spend your days at the beach before heading back for a swim in the indoor heated pool. There are championship golf courses, a golf pro shop, and a dedicated golf concierge, along with an expansive spa and fire pits to cozy up to while watching the waves roll in. On the picturesque patio, you can enjoy a live bagpiper with a backdrop of a sunset. The spacious rooms with ultra-comfy beds with goose-down comfortables, elegant marble bathrooms, and plush terry robes."

Post Ranch Inn

"Set atop a cliff on one of the most breathtaking stretches of shoreline, Post Ranch Inn overlooks the Pacific, nestled in a thick redwood forest. It’s one of the most romantic hotels in the country. Adults only, you’ll be immersed in serenity with opportunities to dine at the exclusive Sierra Mar restaurant, swim in clifftop pools, and enjoy getting pampered at the award-winning spa. Accommodation is in suites and treehouses with private decks showcasing ocean or mountain views."

For a continued list of the most beautiful hotels across the U.S. visit tripstodiscover.com.