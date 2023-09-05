Chrisean Rock Delivers Her Baby On Instagram Live Without Blueface
By Tony M. Centeno
September 5, 2023
Chrisean Rock gave her followers a front-row seat as she delivered her baby boy.
On Sunday night, September 3, the controversial reality star went live on Instagram while she prepared to give birth to her first child. She was surrounded by a couple of family members as she documented her entire delivery. She gave birth just days after she revealed her child's gender in an emotional announcement on Instagram. Shortly after the birth, Rock revealed her new son's name in her Instagram Story.
“Let’s welcome my baby boy Chrisean Malone named after his mommy," Rock wrote.
The father of her child, Blueface, was noticeably absent for the birth of his new son. At the time, he was spotted out in Miami partying at LIV Nightclub with his first baby mama Jaidyn Alexis. The couple share two children together and have been inseparable for the past few months. Blueface took to social media to address the discourse surrounding him and his ex-girlfriend.
"Social media is all entertainment for me guys nothing I say or do has anything to do with rock," Blueface wrote on X. "I broke up wit her 3 months ago I moved on it’s time for you guys to move on to I’m with someone else now I been posting my Bm non stop for 3 months now I’m all about Jaidyn now."
Social media is all entertainment for me guys nothing I say or do has anything to do with rock I broke up wit her 3 months ago I moved on it’s time for you guys to move on to I’m with someone else now I been posting my Bm non stop for 3 months now I’m all about Jaidyn now— blueface (@bluefacebleedem) September 4, 2023
Blueface turning up while Chrisean Rock gives birth 😭🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/Z6K3AobPcj— MiddleManMedia (@middlemanmediaa) September 3, 2023
Chrisean Rock announced her pregnancy back in January, which is also the same time Blueface broke things off. The two kept up appearances together at several events but ultimately went separate ways after Jaidyn reentered the picture.
Congratulations to Chrisean Rock for delivering a healthy baby boy!
Chrisean Rock on live admiring her baby boy 🥹💙 pic.twitter.com/a6rRzCNOxy— Power 105.1 (@Power1051) September 4, 2023