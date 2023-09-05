Chrisean Rock Delivers Her Baby On Instagram Live Without Blueface

The father of her child, Blueface, was noticeably absent for the birth of his new son. At the time, he was spotted out in Miami partying at LIV Nightclub with his first baby mama Jaidyn Alexis. The couple share two children together and have been inseparable for the past few months. Blueface took to social media to address the discourse surrounding him and his ex-girlfriend.



"Social media is all entertainment for me guys nothing I say or do has anything to do with rock," Blueface wrote on X. "I broke up wit her 3 months ago I moved on it’s time for you guys to move on to I’m with someone else now I been posting my Bm non stop for 3 months now I’m all about Jaidyn now."