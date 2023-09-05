Ohio Destinations Named Among The Best Beach Towns On The Great Lakes

By Sarah Tate

September 5, 2023

Photo: bymuratdeniz/E+/Getty Images

Who doesn't love a good beach day? Fortunately, you don't have to flock to the coast to enjoy a day at the beach. Thanks to the Great Lakes, people living in the Midwest have a closer destination for beachside fun, splashing around in the water and soaking up the summer sun.

Stacker compiled a list of 50 of the best beach towns on the Great Lakes, and several cities in Ohio made the list. Here's how the site determined the list:

"To be considered a beach town, each city needed at least one beach on the Environmental Protection Agency's National List of Beaches. [...] Rankings were determined by a number of factors weighted by importance in the following order from most to least important: number of beaches monitored through the BEACH Act, the total shoreline of those beaches, access to beach-related businesses based on Census Bureau County Businesses Patterns, and Zillow median home prices."

These seven Ohio cities made the list:

  • No. 11: Vermilion
  • No. 14: Huron
  • No. 19: Port Clinton
  • No. 20: Kelleys Island
  • No. 33: Euclid
  • No. 39: Sandusky
  • No. 40: Cleveland

With 10 beaches, nearly 4 miles of monitored shoreline, an average summer temperature of 72 degrees and median home price of $221,565, Vermilion ranked the highest on the list of Ohio beach towns on the Great Lakes.

These are the Top 10 best beach towns on the Great Lakes:

  1. Port Washington, Wisconsin
  2. Algoma, Wisconsin
  3. Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  4. Chicago, Illinois
  5. Michigan City, Indiana
  6. Traverse City, Michigan
  7. Grand Marais, Minnesota
  8. Kenosha, Wisconsin
  9. Naubinway, Michigan
  10. Racine, Wisconsin

Check out the full report at stacker.com to see more of the best beach towns around the Great Lakes.

