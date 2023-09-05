Ohio Destinations Named Among The Best Beach Towns On The Great Lakes
By Sarah Tate
September 5, 2023
Who doesn't love a good beach day? Fortunately, you don't have to flock to the coast to enjoy a day at the beach. Thanks to the Great Lakes, people living in the Midwest have a closer destination for beachside fun, splashing around in the water and soaking up the summer sun.
Stacker compiled a list of 50 of the best beach towns on the Great Lakes, and several cities in Ohio made the list. Here's how the site determined the list:
"To be considered a beach town, each city needed at least one beach on the Environmental Protection Agency's National List of Beaches. [...] Rankings were determined by a number of factors weighted by importance in the following order from most to least important: number of beaches monitored through the BEACH Act, the total shoreline of those beaches, access to beach-related businesses based on Census Bureau County Businesses Patterns, and Zillow median home prices."
These seven Ohio cities made the list:
- No. 11: Vermilion
- No. 14: Huron
- No. 19: Port Clinton
- No. 20: Kelleys Island
- No. 33: Euclid
- No. 39: Sandusky
- No. 40: Cleveland
With 10 beaches, nearly 4 miles of monitored shoreline, an average summer temperature of 72 degrees and median home price of $221,565, Vermilion ranked the highest on the list of Ohio beach towns on the Great Lakes.
These are the Top 10 best beach towns on the Great Lakes:
- Port Washington, Wisconsin
- Algoma, Wisconsin
- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Chicago, Illinois
- Michigan City, Indiana
- Traverse City, Michigan
- Grand Marais, Minnesota
- Kenosha, Wisconsin
- Naubinway, Michigan
- Racine, Wisconsin
Check out the full report at stacker.com to see more of the best beach towns around the Great Lakes.