Reneé Rapp Opens Up About Being 'Drugged' & Going 'Missing For 7 Hours'

Reneé Rapp opened up about a scary experience and how it inspired her debut album Snow Angel. During a recent appearance on iHeartRadio's On Purpose with Jay Shetty, the singer talked with the host Jay Shetty about the time she was drugged during a night out and ditched by an "untrustworthy" group of friends. The experience went on to inspire the song "Snow Angel."

Rapp started by giving some context to the incident that happened in early 2022. "I had just gone through a breakup, and it was really tough," she said. "It was the first time I had ever been really in love with someone and then experienced a breakup." She went on, "I was living here in L.A., and I was hanging out in a new group of people, and they were partiers. I really let my judgment go when it came to the people around me. We were all out, and it was just situation after situation where they were just not trustworthy, and then the next thing you knew I was face up, laying down in a bathroom stall in a hotel bar, just waking up [at] 5 in the morning, completely alone."

The Sex Life of College Girls star added, "I woke up, and I was just so confused, and I had blood on my pants, and I was really just, like, so caught off guard. I was completely alone in a bathroom stall and I looked down at my phone and it was 5 in the morning, and I was like, 'What happened?!'"