Reneé Rapp Opens Up About Being 'Drugged' & Going 'Missing For 7 Hours'
September 5, 2023
Reneé Rapp opened up about a scary experience and how it inspired her debut album Snow Angel. During a recent appearance on iHeartRadio's On Purpose with Jay Shetty, the singer talked with the host Jay Shetty about the time she was drugged during a night out and ditched by an "untrustworthy" group of friends. The experience went on to inspire the song "Snow Angel."
Rapp started by giving some context to the incident that happened in early 2022. "I had just gone through a breakup, and it was really tough," she said. "It was the first time I had ever been really in love with someone and then experienced a breakup." She went on, "I was living here in L.A., and I was hanging out in a new group of people, and they were partiers. I really let my judgment go when it came to the people around me. We were all out, and it was just situation after situation where they were just not trustworthy, and then the next thing you knew I was face up, laying down in a bathroom stall in a hotel bar, just waking up [at] 5 in the morning, completely alone."
The Sex Life of College Girls star added, "I woke up, and I was just so confused, and I had blood on my pants, and I was really just, like, so caught off guard. I was completely alone in a bathroom stall and I looked down at my phone and it was 5 in the morning, and I was like, 'What happened?!'"
"I was drugged, and I had just been missing for seven hours," Rapp told Shetty. "I stopped being friends with those people and stopped doing as much partying as I was doing. I told my parents, told some of my friends. I explained it in a very matter-of-fact way, and they were all very concerned, and I didn't even understand what was happening."
Rapp went on to say that it took a few months before she was able to "really delve" into that night. "I kind of started to have to deal with everything that happened, and I was just crying, so upset, very confused and then resentful of those friends that I was with," she recalled. "I felt nothing at all until we had recorded the song, the whole thing was done, and I played it for a bunch of my friends and my manager, and everybody was like, 'This is insane.' But for me, that whole year of my life was inherent resilience."