Georgia has no shortage of restaurants offering guests a chance to sample flavors from around the world, including eateries dedicated to serving up incredible and authentic Thai cuisine.

Based on reviews, awards and first-hand experience, LoveFood searched across the country to find the best Thai restaurants around, compiling a list of the top spot in each state "turning out everything from tom yum soup to panang curry."

So which Georgia eatery was named the best Thai restaurant in the state?

Tuk Tuk Thai Food Loft

This popular restaurant, which has 4.4 stars on Google and nearly 1,500 reviews, brings street food you may find throughout Thailand to the heart of Atlanta, according to its website. From tapas-style dishes and flavorful curries to fan-favorites like pad thai and fried rice, this restaurant is a must-try for any foodie.

Tuk Tuk Thai Food Loft is located at 1745 Peachtree Road NW.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Atlanta's Tuk Tuk Thai Food Loft is as hip as its name suggests. The venue is chic, with lots of wood, colorful oversized vases and twinkling string lights and the menu is delightfully modern too. Menu highlights include a selection of flavor-packed small plates, and the kai yang... marinated and grilled chicken is served with papaya salad and sticky rice."

Check out the full list of each state's best Thai restaurant at lovefood.com.