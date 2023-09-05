Tennessee has no shortage of restaurants offering guests a chance to sample flavors from around the world, including eateries dedicated to serving up incredible and authentic Thai cuisine.

Based on reviews, awards and first-hand experience, LoveFood searched across the country to find the best Thai restaurants around, compiling a list of the top spot in each state "turning out everything from tom yum soup to panang curry."

So which Tennessee eatery was named the best Thai restaurant in the state?

Degthai

This popular restaurant, which has 4.8 stars on Google and nearly 750 reviews, brings street food you may find throughout Thailand to the heart of Nashville. From dumplings and flavorful curries to fan-favorites like pad thai and fried rice, this restaurant is a must-try for any foodie.

Degthai is located at 3025 Nolensville Pike. There is also a food truck that sets up shop around Nashville.

Here's what the site had to say:

"A funky, modern spot for Thai street food, this Music City restaurant typically operates a food truck alongside its bricks-and-mortar location. The interiors of the main restaurant are splashed with murals and the menu is just as colorful. You'll tuck into bowls brimming with rice and aromatic curries, and noodle dishes piled high with beansprouts and coriander."

Check out the full list of each state's best Thai restaurant at lovefood.com.