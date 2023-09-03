WATCH: Tom Brady Makes Official FOX Sports Debut
By Jason Hall
September 3, 2023
Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady made his FOX Sports debut on Saturday (September 2).
Brady, who is set to become the network's lead NFL analyst, made a cameo on FOX Sports' Big Noon Kickoff as one of multiple guests used to preview college football's biggest storylines, which included hyping up his alma mater, the University of Michigan, as a national championship contender, while throwing a jab at colleague and former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer.
“Look, guys, I hate to ruin this for everyone else, but this is Michigan’s year. We’re coming off two back-to-back Big Ten titles, two straight Ohio State beatdowns,” Brady said. “Sorry, Urban. Look, Coach [Jim] Harbaugh’s got all his key pieces back. He’s got a blue-chip quarterback in J.J. McCarthy. A two-headed monster in the backfield. And we got a loaded defense.
“The winningest program in college football history is ready to go and make another national championship run. We got this. Let’s go. Go Blue.”
Hey, I think we've seen this guy before...— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 2, 2023
Tom Brady appears on Fox Big Noon Kickoff to tout his Michigan Wolverines pic.twitter.com/4hynOrGDwm
Brady announced he's "retiring for good" after 23 NFL seasons in a video shared on his official social media accounts on February 1. The 45-year-old had previously announced his retirement last offseason before announcing his decision to return several weeks later.
Brady is set to become FOX Sports' lead NFL analyst as part of a deal that was agreed to take place following the conclusion of his playing career, but has publicly stated that he won't start until 2024, taking the next year to spend time with his family and prepare for the job. The San Mateo native is the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards and touchdowns, as well as quarterback wins, among numerous other records.