WATCH: Tom Brady Makes Official FOX Sports Debut

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady made his FOX Sports debut on Saturday (September 2).

Brady, who is set to become the network's lead NFL analyst, made a cameo on FOX Sports' Big Noon Kickoff as one of multiple guests used to preview college football's biggest storylines, which included hyping up his alma mater, the University of Michigan, as a national championship contender, while throwing a jab at colleague and former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer.

“Look, guys, I hate to ruin this for everyone else, but this is Michigan’s year. We’re coming off two back-to-back Big Ten titles, two straight Ohio State beatdowns,” Brady said. “Sorry, Urban. Look, Coach [Jim] Harbaugh’s got all his key pieces back. He’s got a blue-chip quarterback in J.J. McCarthy. A two-headed monster in the backfield. And we got a loaded defense.

“The winningest program in college football history is ready to go and make another national championship run. We got this. Let’s go. Go Blue.”