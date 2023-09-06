Former NFL WR Mike Williams On Life Support Amid False Death Report

Former NFL wide receiver Mike Williams is on life support following a report that he had died, the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud reports.

Williams suffered injuries sustained in a construction accident that took place last week according to the mother of his child, Tierney Lyle, who was mostly non-responsive as she left St. Joseph's Hospital on Wednesday (September 6) afternoon.

“They were waiting on me and (his daughter). We’re here and still trying to figure it out,” Lyle said via the Tampa Bay Times.

“He was asleep when we went in there and he woke up when he heard our voices and his daughter’s voice,” Lyle added. “And he looked around, and he blinked and he was crying but he can’t move.”