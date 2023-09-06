Former NFL WR Mike Williams On Life Support Amid False Death Report
By Jason Hall
September 7, 2023
Former NFL wide receiver Mike Williams is on life support following a report that he had died, the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud reports.
Williams suffered injuries sustained in a construction accident that took place last week according to the mother of his child, Tierney Lyle, who was mostly non-responsive as she left St. Joseph's Hospital on Wednesday (September 6) afternoon.
“They were waiting on me and (his daughter). We’re here and still trying to figure it out,” Lyle said via the Tampa Bay Times.
“He was asleep when we went in there and he woke up when he heard our voices and his daughter’s voice,” Lyle added. “And he looked around, and he blinked and he was crying but he can’t move.”
"Mike Williams is in Florida hospital fighting his for life, according to agent Hadley Engelhard, after suffering injuries during an accident while working at a construction site. Tuesday night, I incorrectly reported his passing after speaking w/multiple people close to Williams," Scott wrote.
Spectrum News 1's Jon Scott reported Williams had died from injuries sustained on a construction site, but later retracted the report.
A GoFundMe page with a description written by his father, Wendell Muhammad, states that a steal beam fell on Williams' head "causing a massive head injury," which resulted in "swelling on his brain and swelling on his spinal cord that was ruptured." Williams reportedly experienced "complete paralysis in his right arm as well as his lower body from the waist down" and suffered severe breathing problems before being rushed to the intensive care unit, according to his father.
Williams was selected by the Buccaneers at No. 101 overall in the fourth-round of the 2010 NFL Draft and spent his first four seasons with the franchise. The Buffalo native was traded to the hometown Buffalo Bills in 2014, where he appeared in his last NFL game during his lone season with the franchise.
Williams recorded 223 receptions for 3,089 yards and 26 touchdowns during five NFL seasons.