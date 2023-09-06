MLB Makes Decision On Julio Urias' Status Amid Serious Charges
By Jason Hall
September 6, 2023
Major League Baseball has reportedly placed Los Angeles Dodgers starter Julio Urías on administrative leave following his arrest on suspicion of felony domestic violence, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Jeff Passan on Wednesday (September 6).
"Los Angeles Dodgers starter Julio Urías is being placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball in the wake of his arrest on suspicion of felony domestic violence, a source tells ESPN," Passan wrote on his X account.
Urías, 27, was reportedly charged with felony domestic violence, a Los Angeles Police Department officer told Passan on Monday (September 4).
"Los Angeles Dodgers starter Julio Urías was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence charges late last night, an officer with the LAPD tells ESPN. Urias, 27, was booked late Sunday and released early this morning on $50,000 bond," Passan wrote on his X account.
Urías had previously been arrested on suspicion of domestic battery in 2019, but didn't face criminal charges at the time. The Mexican native previously served a 20-game suspension in adherence with Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy and no player has ever previously been suspended twice for domestic violence offenses.
Urías was one of baseball's best starters during the last two seasons, which included a National League-best 2.16 ERA and 20 wins in 2021, as well as finishing third in Cy Young voting during the 2022 season. The 27-year-old has, however, struggled during a free agency season in 2023, recording a 4.60 ERA and allowing a career-high 24 home runs in 117.1 innings pitched.
The Dodgers are currently first place in the NL West standings with less than a month remaining in the regular season.