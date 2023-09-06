MLB Makes Decision On Julio Urias' Status Amid Serious Charges

Major League Baseball has reportedly placed Los Angeles Dodgers starter Julio Urías on administrative leave following his arrest on suspicion of felony domestic violence, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Jeff Passan on Wednesday (September 6).

"Los Angeles Dodgers starter Julio Urías is being placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball in the wake of his arrest on suspicion of felony domestic violence, a source tells ESPN," Passan wrote on his X account.

Urías, 27, was reportedly charged with felony domestic violence, a Los Angeles Police Department officer told Passan on Monday (September 4).

"Los Angeles Dodgers starter Julio Urías was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence charges late last night, an officer with the LAPD tells ESPN. Urias, 27, was booked late Sunday and released early this morning on $50,000 bond," Passan wrote on his X account.