NFL Rookie Suspended For PED Violation
By Jason Hall
September 6, 2023
New Orleans Saints rookie quarterback Jake Haener has been suspended six games for violating the National Football League's Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday (September 6).
Haener, 24, confirmed his suspension in a statement shared on his Instagram account shortly after Pelissero's report.
"I recently learned that I tested positive for a substance banned by the NFL earlier this summer," Haener wrote. "I still do not know how the substance got into my body, as none of my supplements or prescribed medications contained the banned ingredient. I would never knowingly cheat the game that I love, however I must take full responsibility for the failed test. I apologize to the Saints organization, my friends and my family for any distraction this suspension may cause. I am disappointed to be away from the team for the coming weeks, but I will learn and grow from this experience. I look forward to returning to the team as soon as possible.
Haener's suspension is for violating the PED policy, per source. https://t.co/yKtYj2KyhH— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 6, 2023
Haener is currently listed as the Saints' fourth-string quarterback behind starter Derek Carr and veterans Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill. The former Fresno State standout was selected by New Orleans at No. 127 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft earlier this year.
The Saints will kickoff the 2023 NFL season against the Tennessee Titans at Caesars Superdome on Sunday (September 10).