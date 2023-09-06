NFL Rookie Suspended For PED Violation

New Orleans Saints rookie quarterback Jake Haener has been suspended six games for violating the National Football League's Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday (September 6).

Haener, 24, confirmed his suspension in a statement shared on his Instagram account shortly after Pelissero's report.

"I recently learned that I tested positive for a substance banned by the NFL earlier this summer," Haener wrote. "I still do not know how the substance got into my body, as none of my supplements or prescribed medications contained the banned ingredient. I would never knowingly cheat the game that I love, however I must take full responsibility for the failed test. I apologize to the Saints organization, my friends and my family for any distraction this suspension may cause. I am disappointed to be away from the team for the coming weeks, but I will learn and grow from this experience. I look forward to returning to the team as soon as possible.