Nick Bosa, 49ers Agree To Massive Record-Setting Extension: Report

The San Francisco 49ers have reportedly agreed to a five-year, $170 million contract extension with All-Pro edge rusher Nick Bosa, which will make him the league's highest-paid defensive player in the NFL, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Wednesday (September 6).

"Sources: The #49ers and All-Pro edge Nick Bosa have agreed to terms on a massive new contract extension, with the reigning Defensive Player of the Year becoming the highest paid pass-rusher in the NFL. Bosa’s holdout is over, as he gets a 5-year, $170M deal," Rapoport wrote on his X account. "More: Nick Bosa gets $122.5M in overall guarantees and the team will waive all fines."