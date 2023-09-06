Nick Bosa, 49ers Agree To Massive Record-Setting Extension: Report
By Jason Hall
September 6, 2023
The San Francisco 49ers have reportedly agreed to a five-year, $170 million contract extension with All-Pro edge rusher Nick Bosa, which will make him the league's highest-paid defensive player in the NFL, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Wednesday (September 6).
"Sources: The #49ers and All-Pro edge Nick Bosa have agreed to terms on a massive new contract extension, with the reigning Defensive Player of the Year becoming the highest paid pass-rusher in the NFL. Bosa’s holdout is over, as he gets a 5-year, $170M deal," Rapoport wrote on his X account. "More: Nick Bosa gets $122.5M in overall guarantees and the team will waive all fines."
More: Nick Bosa gets $122.5M in overall guarantees and the team will waive all fines. https://t.co/cW4yh3mtyO— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 6, 2023
Bosa is coming off a season in which he won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award, having led the league with a career-best 18.5 sacks in 2022 and tackles for loss (21) in 2021. The former Ohio State standout has spent his entire pro career with the 49ers, having been selected No. 2 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, finding immediate success as the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year during a season in which San Francisco won the NFC Championship.
Bosa has made the Pro Bowl during three of his first four seasons, having been limited to just two appearances in 2020 due to a torn ACL.