Panda Express Launches 'Bold' New Entrée Nationwide

Panda Express just rolled out their latest, greatest menu item, available at participating locations across the U.S.

According to KTLA, beginning on Wednesday, (September 6th) Chili Crisp Shrimp will be available as an entrée to Panda Express customers across the country. The menu item is so new, that you can't even find it on the fast food chain's official website yet! The new item is not the first shrimp option to be added to the menu, but it is certainly the spiciest as the Honey Walnut Shrimp does not offer the same "heat" factor.

KTLA detailed the Chili Crisp Shrimp to be cooked with "aromatic peppers and onions wok-tossed in a savory chili garlic sauce." Panda Express chefs crafted this shrimp with Sichuan-style cuisine, and "bold flavor" in mind. Jimmy Wang, Panda Express' executive director of culinary innovation, expressed the fast food chain's excitement in rolling out the dish to hungry customers.

“We knew we wanted to offer a bold new menu item with shrimp that marries the traditional flavors of Sichuan cuisine with the fresh, premium ingredients Panda guests know and love. We’re thrilled to bring this savory, crunchy dish to guests nationwide for a limited time and continue offering innovative ways to enjoy shrimp.”

Chili Crisp Shrimp will be offered with the option to add a side of rice, noodles, or veggies. The dish will only be available for a limited-time. An exact date of discontinuance was not mentioned.