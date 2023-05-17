Panda Express Is Testing Out Another Exciting New Menu Item

Panda Express has done it again, just when we thought it couldn't get any better than orange chicken. Panda Express is testing out yet another menu item in California this summer and we couldn't be more excited! According to KTLA, the popular restaurant chain is offering an exclusive OC orange chicken sandwich, yes sandwich, at a handful of locations across Southern California starting on Wednesday, May 17th!

Panda Express detailed the delicious new menu item to be "inspired by fan favorite dish The Original Orange Chicken, the OC Sandwich marries its beloved sweet and tangy flavors with America’s favorite comfort food, fried chicken. The OC Sandwich is made with crispy chicken glazed in our signature Orange Sauce, topped with pickles and sriracha aioli in a potato bun.”

KTLA listed participating California restaurants to include:

27670-b Santa Margarita Pkwy., Mission Viejo, 92691

8510 Firestone Blvd., Downey, 90241

14480 Merced Ave., Baldwin Park, 91706

15528 Whittier Blvd. b, Whittier, 90603

25276 Marguerite Pkwy #104, Mission Viejo, 92692

The menu item will also be offered for a limited time in select Colorado locations Including:

7545 Falcon Mkt Pl., Falcon, CO 80831

2960 South Academy Blvd, Suite 110 Colorado Springs, CO 80916

1888 Democracy Point, Colorado Springs, CO 80908

7165 Sheridan Boulevard, Westminster, CO 80003

4600 South Mason St., Fort Collins, CO 80525

If the soft launch of the sandwich is a success, there is a possibility that it could be offered at restaurants nationwide in the near future. Interested individuals will be able to order an orange chicken sandwich at participating locations until July 11th.