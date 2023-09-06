Update On Travis Kelce's Injury Status Ahead Of NFL Kickoff Game

Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce appears to have avoided structural damage in his knee, instead suffering a bone bruise, amid reports that he could possibly miss the NFL Kickoff Game, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

“Source says that there is no structural damage here and this is not expected to be a long-term injury,” Rapoport said on Wednesday (September 6). “That said there was some swelling, I would say some real significant swelling that needs to go down in order for him to get back on the field.”

On Tuesday (September 5), Rapoport reported that Kelce was doubtful for Thursday's game due to a knee injury, but specified that it wasn't believed to be a long-term issue.