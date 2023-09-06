WATCH: 3-Legged Bear Breaks Into Florida Home, Drinks White Claw

By Zuri Anderson

September 6, 2023

Home surveillance cameras caught the moment a three-legged bear broke into a Florida house and helped itself to some hard seltzer. Josaury Faneite-Diglio told WESH she got a security camera notification around 5 p.m. Sunday from her house in Lake Mary, which is 20 miles outside of Orlando.

Footage shows the bear, known in the neighborhood as Tripod, tearing through the patio screen and opening up the mini-fridge. The homeowner's 13-year-old son, Joseph Diglio, was alerted to the bear's presence thanks to the family dog, Bruno, barking at the unexpected visitor.

“Oh my God. I’ve never been this close to a bear,” Joseph said in the video he recorded on his phone. While it was an exciting, rare encounter, he was also concerned about what else the bear could do.

“Once I saw him open the fridge, I got scared that he could open the doors to the houses,” the teenager told reporters. “He took three White Claws, drank, and left very happy. His favorite flavor is mango and strawberry."

The family said this is the second time Tripod has broken onto their patio, but they're not too worried about the bear. Faneite-Diglio said they're going to keep respecting Tripod's habitat.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.