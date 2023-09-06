WATCH: 3-Legged Bear Breaks Into Florida Home, Drinks White Claw

Home surveillance cameras caught the moment a three-legged bear broke into a Florida house and helped itself to some hard seltzer. Josaury Faneite-Diglio told WESH she got a security camera notification around 5 p.m. Sunday from her house in Lake Mary, which is 20 miles outside of Orlando.

Footage shows the bear, known in the neighborhood as Tripod, tearing through the patio screen and opening up the mini-fridge. The homeowner's 13-year-old son, Joseph Diglio, was alerted to the bear's presence thanks to the family dog, Bruno, barking at the unexpected visitor.

“Oh my God. I’ve never been this close to a bear,” Joseph said in the video he recorded on his phone. While it was an exciting, rare encounter, he was also concerned about what else the bear could do.

“Once I saw him open the fridge, I got scared that he could open the doors to the houses,” the teenager told reporters. “He took three White Claws, drank, and left very happy. His favorite flavor is mango and strawberry."

The family said this is the second time Tripod has broken onto their patio, but they're not too worried about the bear. Faneite-Diglio said they're going to keep respecting Tripod's habitat.