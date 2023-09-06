Street food, with its delicious fusion of flavors, aromas and traditions, serves as a gateway to the heart and soul of each culture.

Here are some facts about the popularity of street food in recent times:

"Global searches for ‘Street food 2023’ have increased by +3,329% with the TikTok hashtag #streetfoodusa also having 696.7K views.

Considering the street food hype, new research reveals the most popular US cities for street food enthusiasts based on social engagements."

Both seasoned foodies and curious travelers alike can enjoy the delights of street food, and, according to loveholidays.com, there as several hubs across the country deserving of praise for their wide array of street food options.

These top-notch culinary centers promise unique sensory experiences unlike any other — allowing people to discover the underrated recipes, time-honored traditions and hidden gems that make street food a cultural unifier, ultimately, connecting people through the universal language of taste.

Al Murray, Chief Marketing Officer at loveholidays.com, said,

“From food trucks to push carts, some of the best meals out there can come from street vendors. Street food is a great way to sample local cuisine and is often a cheaper way to dine when on holidays. If our research has prompted you to try street food on your next trip, a top tip would be to look out for vendors where locals are queuing, because if it’s popular with the locals, then it should be tasty.”

Phoenix in Arizona is ranked number nine in the list of street food cities. It has a total engagement of 414,877 including likes, shares and comments.