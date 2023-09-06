Wisconsin Restaurant Named The Best Place To Eat In The State

In a state filled with incredible hidden gem restaurants and must-try eateries, Wisconsin continues to prove itself as a foodie haven with the restaurant named the best place to eat in the entire state.

ShermansTravel.com searched the country for the tastiest restaurants around, compiling a list of the absolute best place to grab a bite to eat in each state, "from Delaware's first Italian joint to a 50-year-old California restaurant that started the farm-to-table movement."

According to the site, the best place to eat in all of Wisconsin is La Merenda. With a name meaning "early snack" in Italian, this full service casual bar and restaurant is a tapas-style eatery offering small plate dishes inspired from countries across the globe.

La Merenda is located at 125 E. National Avenue in Milwaukee.

Here's what the site had to say:

"La Merenda, which is located in Milwaukee's historic Walker's Point neighborhood, serves up globally inspired small plates in a colorful and energetic setting. From grilled octopus salad (Chile) to batatas bravas (Spain) to Sambal Goreng Udang (Indonesia), La Merenda offers it all. Wash it all down with a refreshing cocktail."

