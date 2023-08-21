The One Restaurant You Need To Visit In Wisconsin

Wisconsin is home to an incredible selection of restaurants, and while there are plenty to add to your bucket list of eateries to try, there's one that was recognized as being the one restaurant in the state you simply have to visit.

The Daily Meal took a deep dive in rankings and reviews of top restaurants in each state, both casual and upscale, to see which eateries are a must-try for both locals and tourists. Additionally, the list factors in restaurants that are "emblematic of their state's history, culinary traditions and preferred cuisine."

According to the list, the one restaurant in Wisconsin that all foodies and lovers of delicious meals need to visit at some point is Franks Diner. The longtime Kenosha favorite was also named one of the best diners in the entire country.

Franks Diner is located at 508 58th Street in Kenosha.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Franks Diner is a fantastic hole-in-the-wall restaurant that's particularly well known for its Garbage Plate: a large omelet cooked with hash browns, onions, green peppers, meat and cheese. The lunch-car-style diner seats just 55 people, and also serves meatloaf, shepherd's pie, gigantic burgers, buttermilk pancakes and drinks like bloody marys and screwdriver cocktails."

Check out the full list at thedailymeal.com to see more must-try restaurants around the country.