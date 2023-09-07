Bruce Springsteen Postpones All September Tour Dates, Cites Disease

By Logan DeLoye

September 7, 2023

Bruce Springsteen In Concert - East Rutherford, NJ
Photo: Getty Images North America

Bruce Springsteen recently announced that he would be postponing all tour dates for the rest of the month under suggestion of his "medical advisors." The Boss took to social media to let fans know that all previously scheduled performances would be rescheduled for a later date due to recent health concerns.

"Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have postponed all performances currently scheduled for September 2023, beginning with tomorrow's show scheduled for the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, NY. Mr. Springsteen is being treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease and the decision of his medical advisors is that he should postpone the remainder of his September shows."

Springsteen expressed that he was "heartbroken" to have to postpone the shows, and issued an earnest apology to fans who purchased tickets.

“Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows. First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support. We’ve been having a blast at our US shows and we’re looking forward to more great times. We’ll be back soon. Love and God bless all. "

Nearly three weeks ago, the artist cancelled two shows in Philadelphia for August 16th and 18th, citing health concerns. These shows were rescheduled for 2024. September shows being rescheduled include Syracuse, New York, Baltimore, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Uncasville, Connecticut, Albany, New York, Columbus, Ohio, and Washington D.C. If doctors orders do not extend into the coming months, Springsteen will take the stage in Vancouver, BC on November 3rd.

Bruce Springsteen
