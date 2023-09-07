Chiefs Owner Updates Travis Kelce's Status Hours Before NFL Kickoff Game

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt believes All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce will play in the NFL Kickoff Game Thursday (September 7) night, despite prior reports of being doubtful due to a knee injury.

Hunt appeared on NFL Network's Good Morning Football Thursday morning and said "I wouldn't bet against him being on the field tonight" when asked about Kelce's status.

"We hope that he'll be able to go tonight. He'll be a game-time decision, but he's somebody who loves to compete, so I wouldn't bet against him being on the field tonight," Hunt said.

On Wednesday (September 6), NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Kelce appeared to have avoided structural damage in his knee, instead suffering a bone bruise.