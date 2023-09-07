Cozy Restaurant Named Colorado's Best Pizza Place

By Zuri Anderson

September 7, 2023

Wood fire cheesy pizza slice in hand. Traditional Hawaiian and Salami pizza savory dish flavour of origin Italian restaurant. Wood-Fired Oven Pizza with people holding and cutting knife background
Photo: Shutter2U / iStock / Getty Images

There are plenty of reasons to love pizza. From various types of pies to the convenience of eating it just about anywhere, it's no wonder why it's become one of America's most iconic dishes. Pizza tastes even better when it's crafted and cooked by chefs dedicated to the craft.

If you consider yourself a pizza connoisseur, LoveFood unveiled every state's best pizza place. The entries range "from takeout joints and holes-in-the-wall to restaurants, [to] diners and cafés that sling the tastiest slices and pies around."

Joy Hill was named Colorado's best place to grab some pizza. Here's why the writers picked the restaurant:

"Adored by Denver pizza lovers, locally owned Joy Hill is a charming spot for a slice. It serves sourdough pizzas topped with locally sourced ingredients such as bison chorizo and homemade mozzarella, plus there's a well-stocked bar including natural, organic wines. Its interiors are low-key and cozy, and there's also a huge rooftop patio you can eat on."

You can find this restaurant at 1229 South Broadway in Denver. They also host private parties and special events.

Still hungry? Visit lovefood.com for the full list of every state's top pizza place.

