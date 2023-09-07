Latest On Justin Jefferson Extension Talks Days Before Season Opener

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson wants a new contract, but says it's "up to" the team whether that gets done by Sunday's (September 10) season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Of course I would want a contract to be done," Jefferson said via ESPN's Kevin Seifert. "But at the end of the day, it is all up to them and what the ownership want to do with that."

Jefferson, 24, said he would leave it up to his agent and the Vikings to decide whether negotiations would continue into the season if a deal isn't reached by Sunday. The reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year would also prefer to continue playing with quarterback Kirk Cousins, who is set to become a free agent next offseason, but understands he can't control that situation.

Jefferson has recorded more receiving yards during the first three years of his career (4,825) than any player in NFL history. The Vikings still have him under his 2020 rookie contract for two more seasons and owe $2.4 million for 2023 and $19.7 million in 2024, with the option to place a franchise tag if they still can't reach a long-term deal by 2025.

"I'm in a different situation," Jefferson said when asked if he sought advice from other receivers who had previously undergone negotiations via ESPN. "I've done something that no one has ever done in the history of the game. So my situation is a little bit different than everyone else's. Of course, I'm going into my fourth year, trying to talk about contract two years early. There's so many different parts that go in towards it. That's why I leave it up to my agent and just keep my mindset on the field."