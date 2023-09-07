Murder-For-Hire Suspect Says Husband's Friend Raped, Threatened To Kill Her

An equestrian accused in a $2 million murder-for-hire plot targeting her husband claims his friend raped and threatened to kill her "Godfather-style."

Tatyana Remley testified that her estranged husband, Mark, allowed one of his friends to assault her at their Del Mar, San Diego, estate, according to divorce documents obtained by the New York Post on Wednesday (September 6).

“On May 21, 2023, Respondent’s friends came into our home and broke open my bedroom door while I was locked inside. It was late at night and I was scared to death," Remley said. “They forced entry into my bedroom and held me at gunpoint. I was raped by one of his friends, who also told me that he planned on killing me. This happened all whole respondent watched and laughed, allowing his friends to proceed,” the documents allege.

“They went on to break my expensive horse statue in the yard and put the head of the horse in my bed, Godfather style.”

Tatyana Remley was charged with solicitation of murder, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle and carrying a loaded firearm in a public place on August 2. Mark Remley reportedly discovered that his wife offered a mutual friend $2 million to kill him and went to police himself, which launched a sting operation, according to San Diego County Sheriff officials.

Mark Remley's whereabouts are currently unknown after he was recently rushed to a hospital, fearing he was having a seizure at the time. Tatyana Remley had previously asked a judge to order her husband to pay $15,000 monthly in spousal support after filing for divorce on July 11, claiming she "came out of hiding" from her husband and returned to their home days prior when the house suddenly caught fire and "almost burned down."

The Remleys, who were married for 12 years, initially made headlines for their multi-mullion dollar equestrian show 'Valitar' suddenly closing in 2012, with performers and crew members demanding unmet payments.

Mark Remley reportedly filed for bankruptcy in December 2012, but the couple continued to live a lavish lifestyle, which included occasionally spending up to $30,000 in one night, until their separation in May. Tatyana Remley also claimed Mark's friends stole more than $250,000 worth of property from their estate, which included her personal handbags, shoes and exotic animals.