New York Restaurant Serves The 'Unhealthiest' Meal In The Entire State

By Logan DeLoye

September 7, 2023

What is the unhealthiest meal that you've ever eaten?

Greasy, processed foods such as loaded fries, hamburgers, meat-packed subs, and pizza might be the first to come to mind, but don't forget about dessert! Sugary foods like ice cream and donuts can creep up on you even if served in small quantities. In fact, some of the most unhealthy meals in the entire country are served in small quantities, it's the food itself that is considered largely unhealthy. There is one restaurant in New York known for serving a meal so bad for your health (but perhaps good for your soul in moderation) that it is considered the absolute unhealthiest meal to consume in the entire state.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the unhealthiest meal in all of New York can be ordered at Nick Tahou Hots located in Rochester. This unhealthiest meal to order at this restaurant is the "Garbage Plate."

Here's what Eat This Not That had to say about the unhealthiest meal order in the entire state:

"Anyone in Rochester may have already come face to face with the item that takes Nick Tahou Hots to the notorious unhealthiest restaurant level. The restaurant's Garbage Plate features a massive platter of macaroni salad, baked beans, french fries, and the choice of hot dogs or burgers loaded up onto a single plate."

For a continued list of restaurants that serve the unhealthiest meals across the country visit eatthis.com.

