South Carolina Mom & Pop Restaurant Among America's 15 Best Hidden Gems

When you think of a popular restaurant, you may imagine chain eateries or restaurants with lines out the door and hours-long waitlist. But the hole-in-the-wall, mom and pop shops are worth a visit if you want to experience the best of what a city has to offer.

Entrepreneur.com compiled a list of 150 local, independently-owned and operated "mom & pop" shops across 10 categories, including restaurants, and one eatery in South Carolina made the cut.

According to the site, Lewis Barbecue is among the 15 mom and pop restaurants named the best hidden gems of American cuisine. Customers clearly seem to enjoy the restaurant as it has 4.8 stars on Google and over 6,000 reviews. Lewis Barbecue is located at 464 N. Nassau St. in Charleston.

Here's what the site had to say:

"John Lewis, owner of Lewis Barbecue, grew up in Texas and honed his craft while living in Austin. He's grown a dedicated following over the years for both his meats and the dedication he has to the art of BBQ — going so far as to weld his own smokers.

Lewis Barbecue opened in Charleston during the summer of 2016 and has earned rave reviews from multiple publications since. When dining in, expect a laid-back atmosphere, accompanied by some honky tonk music and great brisket, of course."

Check out the full list at entrepreneur.com to learn more.