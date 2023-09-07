Surfin' Chicken To Open First Arizona Restaurant This Weekend

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

September 7, 2023

Fried chicken fingers
Photo: Getty Images

Surfin' Chicken is opening the doors to its new Yuma restaurant on Saturday, September 9.

That's right — the quick service, chicken finger chain born in California, expanded in Texas, then recently introduced in Nevada is finally making its to Arizona this weekend! It will be located at 2501 South Avenue B.

What the Surfin' Chicken team hopes to offer Yuma residents are affordable, healthier alternatives to fast casual-style chicken meals compared to their competitors.

According to the company's Arizona market developer Alex Trujillo, “We are very pleased to be able to offer the Surfin’ Chicken experience to the Yuma community. Our focus is on delivering high quality, great tasting food at a great price.”

The delicious menu items will include chicken sandwiches, freshly made hand-cut fries, fries with an assortment of available toppings, house-made dipping sauces and unique, specialty milkshakes.

There will be an event held to celebrate Surfin' Chicken's Yuma debut. At the party, guests can enjoy free fries and special deals.

The Surfin' Chicken brand, which claims to offer the "number one chicken sandwich on the planet" launched in 2021 with an objective to "combine the goodness of surf 'n' fries with Americans' love of fried chicken."

