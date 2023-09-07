Tom Brady Announces Latest Post-Football Business Venture

Tom Brady announced his latest post-football business venture on Wednesday (September 6).

The seven-time Super Bowl champion will partner is joining Delta Airlines as a long-term strategic adviser, which will include "initiatives alongside Delta's global employee base, customers and other key stakeholders," according to a news release.

“I am grateful to be joining the Delta family, a company I have loved and respected for years,” Brady said in the news release. “Growing up with a mother as a flight attendant, I have always admired the people that make seamless air transportation possible. Throughout my career, my teammates and I flew Delta countless times, spending hours traveling for some of the most important games of our lives, even celebrating Super Bowl wins on the plane. Those championship teams were built off of great leadership and a commitment to excellence, and Delta certainly shares those qualities. Now, alongside Ed and the Delta team, I look forward to playing my part to continue the company’s success.”

Brady has acquired ownership stakes in several pro sports teams since his official retirement from football earlier this year including the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces and Birmingham City F.C., a professional football (soccer) club in the EFL Championship, the second tier of English football. The retired quarterback is also set to become FOX Sports' lead NFL analyst as part of a deal that was agreed to take place following the conclusion of his playing career, but has publicly stated that he won't start until 2024, taking the next year to spend time with his family and prepare for the job.

Brady is the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards and touchdowns, as well as quarterback wins, among numerous other records and his seven Super Bowl championship victories are more than any other NFL player or franchise.