Tom Brady Acquires Ownership In Another Pro Sports Team

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady announced he's purchased an ownership stake in Birmingham City F.C., a professional football (soccer) club in the EFL Championship, the second tier of English football, in a video shared on his 46th birthday Thursday (August 3).

Brady will become chairman of the club's new advisory board and "apply his extensive leadership experience and expertise across several components of the Club," as well as "work closely with the Board and the management team on global marketing efforts and the identification of new commercial partnership opportunities for the Club," according to a news release shared on Birmingham City's official website.

"So here's the deal, I'm officially coming on board at Birmingham City Football Club," Brady said in the video shared on his social media accounts. "And maybe you're asking what do you know about English football, Tom? Well let's just say I've got a lot to learn. But I do know a few things about winning, and I think they may translate pretty well.

"I know success starts with the work put in when the world isn't watching. I know a team is nothing without the city that shows up and stands behind it.

"Most importantly, I know I like being the underdog. The road's been long for Birmingham, but these fans have never stopped believing.

Birmingham City F.C. is owned by Knighthead Capital Management LLC, a New York-based investment adviser.

"Tom Brady joining the Birmingham City team is a statement of intent. We are setting the bar at world class. Tom is both investing and committing his time and extensive expertise," said Tom Wagner, chairman of Birmingham City's board, via the team's official website. "As Chair of the Advisory Board Tom will have a direct impact on the Club.

"The Men's, Women's, and Academy teams are going to benefit from the knowledge. The goal that Tom has committed to own is to make Birmingham City a respected leader in nutrition, health, wellness, and recovery across the world of football."

Brady is the second American football player to purchase an ownership stake in an English football club, with J.J. Watt and his wife, professional soccer player Kealia Watt, announcing their investment in Burnley Football Club in May.

"Well well well, what do we have here… Happy for you, wishing Birmingham all the best and hope to see you in the PL real soon! Up The Clarets! @BurnleyOfficial," Watt tweeted in response to Brady's announcement.