Cardi B's Attorneys Provide Update On Las Vegas Battery Investigation

"This afternoon we were notified by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept., that as a result of their investigation, there will be NO charges against Cardi," Cardi's lawyers, Drew Findling, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld told the outlet. "On behalf of Cardi, we appreciate the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept's diligent and prompt resolution of this matter.



The ordeal began while Cardi B was on stage performing in the triple-digit heat. After she noted how hot it was, her DJ started encouraging her fans to splash water on her. Some fans attempted to throw small amounts of water towards the stage. As she walked over to the other side, a woman from the crowd chucked a full cup of water and ice cubes. According to video footage, the ice cubes hit the rapper in the face and she retaliated by tossing the microphone at her.



After videos of the incident went viral, the owner of the production company who brought the mic decided to auction it off. As of this report, the bid is close to $100K.