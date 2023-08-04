Cardi B's Attorneys Provide Update On Las Vegas Battery Investigation

By Tony M. Centeno

August 4, 2023

Cardi B
Photo: Getty Images

Cardi B is off the hook after a battery investigation stemming from an incident at her recent show in Las Vegas determined no crimes were committed.

On Thursday, August 3, the Bronx native's lawyers told TMZ that Cardi will not face any charges after the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department closed the case. The investigation was launched on Sunday in response to an unidentified woman who filed a battery report after Cardi B tossed her microphone into the crowd. The microphone hit the woman who threw water and ice at her face, but it also hit another woman. She's the one who went to police the next day.

"This afternoon we were notified by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept., that as a result of their investigation, there will be NO charges against Cardi," Cardi's lawyers, Drew Findling, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld told the outlet. "On behalf of Cardi, we appreciate the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept's diligent and prompt resolution of this matter.

The ordeal began while Cardi B was on stage performing in the triple-digit heat. After she noted how hot it was, her DJ started encouraging her fans to splash water on her. Some fans attempted to throw small amounts of water towards the stage. As she walked over to the other side, a woman from the crowd chucked a full cup of water and ice cubes. According to video footage, the ice cubes hit the rapper in the face and she retaliated by tossing the microphone at her.

After videos of the incident went viral, the owner of the production company who brought the mic decided to auction it off. As of this report, the bid is close to $100K.

