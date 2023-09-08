Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's Relationship Timeline

By Rebekah Gonzalez

September 8, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Fans were surprised to learn that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's marriage has come to an end. Earlier this week, it was revealed that Jonas filed for divorce from Turner in Miami, and court documents obtained by Page Six read that their marriage was "irretrievably broken." Shortly after the former couple took to social media to share a joint statement on their divorce. "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," they wrote before addressing the speculation surrounding their split. "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

We wish the best for the Jonas Brothers singer and the Game of Thrones star as they move forward. From meeting in 2016 and going Instagram official in 2017, to eloping in Las Vegas, and having two children together, here's a look back at Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's relationship timeline.

November 2016: Joe and Sophie are spotted getting cozy at a King of Leon concert in Amsterdam

“He had his arm around her as they walked in, and then he was holding her before the show. Joe and Sophie kissed a few times and were talking and drinking soda," per Us Weekly. In a 2019 interview, Sophie revealed that Joe had slid into her Instagram DMs. "We talked for hours, and hours, and hours. And I was, like, not bored. It wasn’t contrived. It wasn’t small talk — it was just so easy,” she shared. “And soon we were, like, inseparable. I went on tour with him.”

Photo: Getty Images

January 2017: Sophie & Joe go Instagram official

October 2017: Joe & Sophie announce that they're engaged

October 2018: The couple makes their red carpet debut at the Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 event

Louis Vuitton : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019
Photo: Getty Images Europe

February 2019: Sophie stars in the Jonas Brothers' music video for "Sucker"

May 2019: Joe & Sophie get married in Las Vegas after attending the Billboard Music Awards

June 2019: They have Wedding No. 2 at a chateau in Sarrians, in southern France

July 2020: Joe & Sophie welcome their first child, Willa

October 2021: Joe celebrates their fifth anniversary of meeting Sophie

@joejonas

5 years knowing this one ❤️‍🔥

♬ Hesitate - Jonas Brothers

July 2022: Joe & Sophie welcome baby No. 2

Photo: Getty Images

March 2023: Joe & Sophie make one of their last red carpet appearance as a couple at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images North America

September 2023: Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie

Sourced claimed that the couple had many "serious" in their marriage over the last six months and a difference in lifestyle was cited as one of the reasons for their amicable split. "She likes to party, he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles," one source said.

Jonas Brothers
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.