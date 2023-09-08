Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's Relationship Timeline
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 8, 2023
Fans were surprised to learn that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's marriage has come to an end. Earlier this week, it was revealed that Jonas filed for divorce from Turner in Miami, and court documents obtained by Page Six read that their marriage was "irretrievably broken." Shortly after the former couple took to social media to share a joint statement on their divorce. "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," they wrote before addressing the speculation surrounding their split. "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."
We wish the best for the Jonas Brothers singer and the Game of Thrones star as they move forward. From meeting in 2016 and going Instagram official in 2017, to eloping in Las Vegas, and having two children together, here's a look back at Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's relationship timeline.
November 2016: Joe and Sophie are spotted getting cozy at a King of Leon concert in Amsterdam
“He had his arm around her as they walked in, and then he was holding her before the show. Joe and Sophie kissed a few times and were talking and drinking soda," per Us Weekly. In a 2019 interview, Sophie revealed that Joe had slid into her Instagram DMs. "We talked for hours, and hours, and hours. And I was, like, not bored. It wasn’t contrived. It wasn’t small talk — it was just so easy,” she shared. “And soon we were, like, inseparable. I went on tour with him.”
January 2017: Sophie & Joe go Instagram official
October 2017: Joe & Sophie announce that they're engaged
October 2018: The couple makes their red carpet debut at the Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 event
February 2019: Sophie stars in the Jonas Brothers' music video for "Sucker"
May 2019: Joe & Sophie get married in Las Vegas after attending the Billboard Music Awards
June 2019: They have Wedding No. 2 at a chateau in Sarrians, in southern France
July 2020: Joe & Sophie welcome their first child, Willa
October 2021: Joe celebrates their fifth anniversary of meeting Sophie
@joejonas
5 years knowing this one ❤️🔥♬ Hesitate - Jonas Brothers
July 2022: Joe & Sophie welcome baby No. 2
March 2023: Joe & Sophie make one of their last red carpet appearance as a couple at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party
September 2023: Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie
Sourced claimed that the couple had many "serious" in their marriage over the last six months and a difference in lifestyle was cited as one of the reasons for their amicable split. "She likes to party, he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles," one source said.