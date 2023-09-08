Fans were surprised to learn that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's marriage has come to an end. Earlier this week, it was revealed that Jonas filed for divorce from Turner in Miami, and court documents obtained by Page Six read that their marriage was "irretrievably broken." Shortly after the former couple took to social media to share a joint statement on their divorce. "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," they wrote before addressing the speculation surrounding their split. "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

We wish the best for the Jonas Brothers singer and the Game of Thrones star as they move forward. From meeting in 2016 and going Instagram official in 2017, to eloping in Las Vegas, and having two children together, here's a look back at Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's relationship timeline.



November 2016: Joe and Sophie are spotted getting cozy at a King of Leon concert in Amsterdam

“He had his arm around her as they walked in, and then he was holding her before the show. Joe and Sophie kissed a few times and were talking and drinking soda," per Us Weekly. In a 2019 interview, Sophie revealed that Joe had slid into her Instagram DMs. "We talked for hours, and hours, and hours. And I was, like, not bored. It wasn’t contrived. It wasn’t small talk — it was just so easy,” she shared. “And soon we were, like, inseparable. I went on tour with him.”