Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Divorce Allegedly Prompted By Ring Camera Video

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are officially over and now a new report from TMZ claims to know why. Several sources in "direct contact" with Joe told the outlet that the singer decided to file for divorce after seeing footage from a ring camera.

According to these sources, Joe had access to a ring camera that had captured Sophie saying and/or doing something that "made him realize the marriage was over." When TMZ first broke the story of their split, they reported that the marriage had been on the rocks for around 6 months due to their difference in lifestyles. "She likes to party, he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles," one source said.

On Wednesday morning (September 6th), Joe and Sophie took to social media to break their silence on the divorce and shared a joint statement. "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," they wrote before addressing the speculation surrounding their split. "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

The joint statement came just one day after Jonas filed for divorce from Turner in Miami. Court documents obtained by Page Six read that their marriage was "irretrievably broken." The Jonas Brothers member is asking to share custody of their two daughters, two-year-old Willa and a one-year-old, whose name has not yet been confirmed.