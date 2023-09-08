New iPhone Expected To Include Biggest Change In More Than A Decade

The next iPhone is reportedly expected to include the biggest change made in more than a decade.

The iPhone 15 is rumored to include a USB-C charger, which is used on iPads and MacBooks, instead of the proprietary Lightning charger, allowing users to use the same charger for various Apple products. The change is expected to be announced at the upcoming Apple Event introducing the all-new iPhone lineup, as well as other product changes, scheduled to take place next Tuesday (September 12).

The change comes less than a year after the European Union approved a legislation requiring smartphones, tablets, digital cameras, portable speakers and other small devices to include USB-C charging ports by 2024, which intended to limit the number of charges and cables needed for consumers.

“This is arguably the biggest disruption to iPhone design for several years, but in reality, it is hardly a dramatic move,” said Ben Wood, an analyst at CCS Insight via CNN.

Apple previously switched its iPads and MacBooks to USB-C charging but had been hesitant in transitioning the iPhone, with senior vice president of worldwide marketing, Greg Joswiak, stressing the Lightning charger's importance to deliver faster service charging while still acknowledging that the company "will have to comply" with the mandate.

“We have no choice, like we do around the world, to comply with local laws, but we think the approach would have been better environmentally and better for our customers to not have a government [have] that perspective,” Joswiak said last October via CNN.