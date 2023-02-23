This Is The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Burger Joint In North Carolina

By Sarah Tate

February 23, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Some of the best food can be found in local eateries tucked away from bustling cities and popular chain restaurants, from hidden gem chicken joints to a diner serving up all the classics. The same can be said for burgers.

Cheapism searched for restaurants around the country serving up amazing burgers, compiling a list of the best hole-in-the-wall burger joint in each state. Using customer reviews, personal experiences and recommendations, the list is made up of "unpretentious, hidden gem restaurants that typically fly under-the-radar, especially those in small towns or out-of-the-way locations."

So which restaurant is considered the best hold-in-the-wall burger joint in North Carolina?

Al's Burger Shack

Surrounded by several other incredible burger joints around the Triangle, Al's Burger Shack is a local favorite for creative and out-of-this-world burgers as well as its other tasty menu items, like hot dogs and shakes made from local ingredients.

Al's Burger Shack is located at 516 W Franklin Street in Chapel Hill.

Here's what Cheapism had to say:

"University of North Carolina students know where to head: Al's Burger Shack, just off campus. There's room for only a few counter seats inside, so the line is often out the door, especially since TripAdvisor said Al's had the best burger in the country. Burgers get creative: The Kenny J has Cheerwine barbecue sauces and spicy pimento cheese."

Check out Cheapism's full list to see the best hidden gem burger joints in the country.

