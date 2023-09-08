Burgers and fries are a pairing that can be found in nearly every restaurant you visit, from old-school diners and holes-in-the wall to fine dining establishments serving elevated twists on the classic combo. With so many great burger joints to choose from, how do you know where to start?

Using reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiled a list of the best burger and fries combo in each state, "from classic hamburgers with shoestring fries, served at joints where the recipes have barely changed over decades, to more unusual creations."

According to the list, the best burger and fries meal in Ohio can be found at The Thurman Cafe, especially the titular burger swimming in toppings like onions, ham, mushrooms and cheese.

The Thurman Cafe is located at 183 Thurman Avenue in Columbus.

Here's what the site had to say:

"The gigantic burgers at The Thurman Cafe come as 12oz patties that are piled high with toppings, so it's best to visit with an empty stomach. Customers recommend The Thurman Burger loaded with ham, mushrooms, onions, mozzarella, American cheese, and pickles, as well as the mushroom burger with mushrooms and mozzarella. The hand-cut fries are given the thumbs up too."

Check out the full list at LoveFood to read up on the other amazing burger and fries combos around the country.