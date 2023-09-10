Mother Of Two Fourth-Grade Teacher Accusing Of Raping 12-Year-Old

A fourth-grade Tennessee teacher is accused of raping a 12-year-old boy and making inappropriate contact with other underage former students online.

Alissa McCommon, 38, a mother of two, was charged with rape of a child, WREG reports. McCommon, who was suspended without pay by Charger Academy on August 24, is accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old former student at her Covington, Tennessee, home in 2021, Covington Police Chief Donna Turner said.

The 38-year-old also admitted to having inappropriate communication with other students, according to police. The school suspended McCommon after a parent notified them about the sexual assault allegation, which led to several other students claiming the teacher had befriended them online and played video games with them, WREG reports.

McCommon reportedly sent inappropriate photos to and requested to have sex with her underage former students, the news station reports.

“It is unbearable. It’s unspeakable and it’s 100 percent preventable. I think that’s why the detectives and we are so passionate about making sure victims are okay,” Chief Turner said via WREG.

Jere Mason, an attorney for McCommon, maintained the teacher's innocence.

“We believe that it’s borderline a witch hunt on social media and that’s frustrating to us,” Mason said via WREG.

McCommon is being held in Covington County Jail on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to make a court appearance on October 13.